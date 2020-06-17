Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. After speaking with the premiers of Germany's 16 states, she urged people to remain cautious and maintain social distancing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:46 IST
Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

After speaking with the premiers of Germany's 16 states, she urged people to remain cautious and maintain social distancing. But she also said the number of new infections in Europe's most populous country had stabilised at a low level. Merkel last month conceded more responsibility to the regional states for tackling the pandemic, but insisted that social distancing and mask-wearing remained essential.

Germany has managed to keep its COVID-19 death toll relatively low despite a high number of cases, confirmed through widespread testing. On Wednesday it reported 345 new cases over the previous day and 30 deaths. A nationwide shutdown begun in mid-March has already been eased, with shops, factories, schools and restaurants reopening.

Merkel and the premiers agreed that large events, where contact tracing and distancing were not possible, should be banned at least until the end of October, a government document showed. Protests and demonstrations will continue to be allowed, but the document said authorities must take steps to reduce the infection risks there.

In northern Germany, one of Germany's biggest meat processors, Toennes, said it had was shutting an abattoir in Guetersloh after some 400 of its workers tested positive for the new coronavirus. The local authority closed schools and kindergartens as a precaution.

Germany has already banned the subcontracting of meat-packing work through employment agencies after a series of outbreaks among slaughterhouse workers. Abattoirs around the world and especially in the United States have been suffering outbreaks of the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Azeris stuck at Russian border clash with riot police, witnesses say

Russian riot police have clashed with a group of Azeris who were trying to cross into Azerbaijan after being stuck in Russia for weeks because of coronavirus restrictions, witnesses said. The frontier was closed in March after both countrie...

Republican Sen. Scott unveils police reforms, Democrats push for broader changes

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. ...

Small plane crashes in southern Ukraine; 1 killed

A small plane crash-landed Wednesday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring another one, local police said in a statement. Photos of the crash site released by the Odesa police department showed a damaged p...

Assam well fire continues, OIL says production getting affected in big way

Gas continued to flow uncontrollably and the fire raged on at a natural gas well of OIL in Assams Baghjan on Wednesday with multiple agencies engaged in efforts to stop the leakage and douse the blaze, officials said. Oil India Ltd OIL cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020