Trump says U.S. will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases

Trump says U.S. will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus casesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavirus infections.
"We won't be closing the country again. We won't have to do that," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel.
