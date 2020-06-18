Australia's job losses from coronavirus pandemic are devastating, PM says

Australia's job losses from coronavirus pandemic are devastating, PM saysReuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-06-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 08:07 IST
The massive blow to Australia's employment sector from COVID-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns is "devastating", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday after data showed the jobless rate surged to a 19-year high. "These are our dark times, but I can see that ray of light, and I'm sure Australians can see that," he told reporters in Canberra.
Official data out earlier showed nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs in May, sending the unemployment rate to 7.1%, the highest since October 2001.
- READ MORE ON:
- Scott Morrison
- Australia
- COVID
- Canberra
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Swimming-Australia head coach Verhaeren to step down in September
After lockdown, Australians seek to learn survival skills in the bush
Verhaeren quits as Australia coach following Olympic delay
Australia's economy is in recession, Treasurer says after Q1 GDP contracts
Australia's economy shrinks in Q1, headed for first recession in 30 years