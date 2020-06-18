Denmark opens borders to European countries except Sweden and Portugal

Denmark opens borders to European countries except Sweden and PortugalReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:20 IST
Denmark will allow citizens from European countries with low infections to enter the country from June 27, the Danish foreign ministry said on Thursday.
EU and Schengen countries, including the UK, would be individually assessed based on objective criteria, the ministry said. Sweden and Portugal did not meet the criteria, it said.
A country would be classified as open if it has less than 20 infected per 100,000 inhabitants per week.
