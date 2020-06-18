Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-One more positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League said on Thursday that there was one positive result from the latest round of COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted earlier this week. The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:27 IST
Soccer-One more positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League said on Thursday that there was one positive result from the latest round of COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted earlier this week. The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563. Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has seen a total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far.

The Premier League returned to action on Wednesday with two matches after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a controversial goalless draw where United were denied a legitimate goal while Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Group of 12 poachers held; large nets, vehicle recovered

The Maharashtra forest department has arrested a group of 12 poachers in Satara district of the state, an officer said on Thursday. The forest department said that these people were caught during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesd...

South Africa's public broadcaster SABC preparing to lay off 600 workers

The South African Broadcasting Corporation SABC said on Thursday it had issued notices to its employees warning of a likely 600 lay-offs, as the indebted state firm looks to stabilise its finances. The notice follows the launch of the SABCs...

YSRC,TDP all set for RS polls in AP amid lockdown

The stage is set for polling on Friday to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, with the ruling YSR Congress poised to win all four seats given its formidable strength in the State Assembly. This is the first time that ...

Another accused deposes before CBI court in Babri case

A special CBI court hearing the Babri demolition case on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Vinay Kumar Rai. He was the 12th accused to depose before the court, which is conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020