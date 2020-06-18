PM’s message highlight of International Yoga Day celebration: AYUSH ministry

Left Menu
A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the highlight of the International Day of Yoga which will be observed on electronic and digital platforms on June 21, AYUSH ministry said on Thursday.In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:02 IST
A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the highlight of the International Day of Yoga which will be observed on electronic and digital platforms on June 21, AYUSH ministry said on Thursday. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings, it said. "Due to the current global health emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the focus this year is less on such celebrations and more on people performing Yoga at their respective homes with participation of the entire family," the ministry said. The prime minister's remarks will be televised at 6.30 am, a statement by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) said. As has been the practice in International Day of Yoga (IDY) observation, PM's message will be followed by a live demonstration of a 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by a team from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. The CYP drill has been designed keeping in mind people of different age groups and of varied walks of life, the ministry said in its statement. "Yoga is found to be especially relevant in the pandemic situation, since its practice leads to both physical and mental wellbeing, and increases the individual's ability to fight diseases," it said. Modi on Thursday urged people, in a video message, to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that this year's theme is 'Yoga at home' and 'Yoga with family', he said the occasion should be observed indoors.

