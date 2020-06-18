Left Menu
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 66 on Thursday, against 43 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased slightly to 333 from 329 on Wednesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:31 IST
Italy reports 66 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 333 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,514 the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil, and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,159, the eighth highest global tally. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 23,101 from 23,925 the day before.

People in intensive care totaled 168 on Thursday, up from 163 on Wednesday -- the first increase in many weeks. Of those originally infected, 180,544 were declared recovered against 179,455 a day earlier. The agency said 2.959 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.926 million on Wednesday, out of a population of around 60 million.

