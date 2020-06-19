Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU chairperson launches Africa Medical Supplies Platform to fight COVID-19

The President, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union, said this when he launched the Africa Medical Supplies Platform on Thursday evening. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:48 IST
AU chairperson launches Africa Medical Supplies Platform to fight COVID-19
Afreximbank will facilitate payments, while logistics partners, including African national carriers and global freight forwarders, will expedite delivery.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a new continental online platform will help African countries to access critical medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union, said this when he launched the Africa Medical Supplies Platform on Thursday evening.

"Through this platform, we will address shortages and security of supply, ensure price competitiveness and transparency in procurement, reduce logistical delays, simplify payment processes and provide a common platform where governments can access services from the quality and certified suppliers.

"Think of it as the Amazon, the Alibaba or even the eBay of Coronavirus resources on the African continent, made in Africa by Africans, the fundamental difference being that on this platform, the buyer is not an individual but governments," he said.

The Africa Medical Supplies Platform, developed in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), is a non-profit initiative launched by the African Union as an immediate, integrated and practical response to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The online platform was developed under the leadership of African Union Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa, and powered by Janngo, on behalf of the African Union's Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Afreximbank will facilitate payments, while logistics partners, including African national carriers and global freight forwarders, will expedite delivery.

A strong emphasis is also placed on showcasing and funding 'Made in Africa' manufacturers of medical equipment, with relevant certification.

Afreximbank brought to bear its $3 billion Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), of which $200 million has been reserved to support food production, as well as the manufacture of and trade in medical equipment and supplies.

Countries to get competitive prices by cutting out the middle man

Launching the platform in a virtual media briefing, the President said countries will be able to source supplies directly from manufacturers in both the necessary quantities and at competitive prices.

"Once a vaccine is available, it too will be added to this portal, in line with our stated commitment to ensuring there is equitable access to any form of lifesaving medication.

"Resources will be secured by governments on a quota basis determined by, among other things, vulnerability level.

"The benefits of resource pooling in such a manner are innumerable."

He said countries will have ready access to an online marketplace at the click of a button, as opposed to the onerous and time-consuming process of scouring the globe to procure these medical supplies.

The President said connecting manufacturers and suppliers with governments directly removes the 'middle man' in supply chain processes that far too often become the doorway through which corrupt practices, like price inflation and 'agent management fees', enter.

"By pooling the needs of the continent, we manage to achieve quantities of scale and present suppliers with a large and assured market.

"Finally, and arguably most importantly, with this platform, we are laying another building block towards the African Continental Free Trade Area, whose launch has been delayed by the pandemic," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine once developed should be given to everyone equitably: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the anti-coronavirus vaccine, which pharmaceutical companies from several nations are attempting to make against the disease, must be declared as a global public good and provid...

Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed

Japan, the biggest taker of cheap dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic, is weaning itself off that supply as it shies away from emergency swaps and returns to now sedate interbank markets.When the Fed...

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Cou...

Aus reports ‘malicious’ cyberattack by ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that a sophisticated state-based cyber actor has launched a malicious attack targeting its institutions, including health, critical infrastructure, and essential services holding sensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020