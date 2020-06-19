Left Menu
770 new cases in Germany, highest jump in month

Germany's disease control center reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in a month, as positive tests from an outbreak at a slaughterhouse enter the statistics. At least 730 people have already tested positive for the new coronavirus there.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany's disease control center reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in a month, as positive tests from an outbreak at a slaughterhouse enter the statistics. The Robert Koch Institute listed 770 new cases Friday, taking its total tally since the start of the outbreak to 188,534. It was the biggest daily increase since May 20.

The German government has stuck to its course of gradually reopening the country while seeking to clamp down swiftly on local outbreaks. Authorities in the western county of Guetersloh are testing thousands of workers at a slaughterhouse. At least 730 people have already tested positive for the new coronavirus there.

