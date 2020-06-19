Nigeria: World Health Organisation declares country free from poliovirus

The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared Nigeria free of poliovirus, following the completion of documentation for the free status, according to a news report by Vanguard.

The organization on its Twitter handle has said that the devastating disease was at the moment endemic in only two countries, thereby bringing the world one major step closer to achieving the goal of ending polio for good.

Today, Nigeria's complete documentation for #WildPoliovirus free status was accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for polio eradication (ARCC). It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme! pic.twitter.com/h2mEngkKXv — WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria) June 18, 2020

"It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme," WHO said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in a tweet has described the documentation as historical.

"Amazing moment in history to have had our polio-eradication documentation accepted by (ARCC); the Nigeria team led by NPHCDA and partners demonstrated evidence of our polio-free status. Nigeria achieving a Wild Polio Virus-free status today, is significant on multiple fronts. I look back at the incredible leadership that has brought us here, "said Faisal Shuaib.

"Apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the two most important people who have made it possible due to their financial and technological contributions have been Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates, "he added.