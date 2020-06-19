312 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, 21 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 18,258 with 312 new patients reported on Friday, the Gujarat health department said. The district also reported death of 21 COVID-19 patients, taking the total fatalities to 1,296.

12,767 patients have recovered in the district with 206 patients getting discharged from hospitals on Friday, the department said. The district thus reported 312 out of 540 new cases detected in Gujarat during the day and 21 out of 27 deaths.

As per the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, 770 out of 1,035 available beds across 52 private hospitals in the city -- which have been requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients -- are occupied at present. 41 ICUs beds without ventilators and 15 ICUs beds with ventilators are available at these hospitals. The total capacity in these two categories at private hospitals is 164 and 76 beds, respectively.

Ahmedabad city has reported 17,285 cases as of Friday afternoon, with 1,245 fatalities, and there are 3,604 active cases..