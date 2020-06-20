Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to conclude England's 2-metre COVID-19 rule review soon -minister

Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said. "Within the coming days we will get the outcome." Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the review a week ago and has said he would do everything he could to get the country back to normal as soon as possible without risking lives.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:41 IST
UK to conclude England's 2-metre COVID-19 rule review soon -minister

Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said. Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two metres apart will stop them from getting back to speed as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

"We have committed to reviewing the two-metre to one-metre rule and we will be concluding on that shortly," culture minister Oliver Dowden told BBC radio late on Friday. "Within the coming days we will get the outcome."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the review a week ago and has said he would do everything he could to get the country back to normal as soon as possible without risking lives. Johnson, who says his government has followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, has to balance the need to revive the economy after its 20% collapse in April without allowing a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Britain has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil. Britain's devolved nations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own powers over health rules. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jason Neely)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

My days in quarantine, waiting to meet my mother and other stories  

From the call informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19 to the one that he was negative for the infection, it was a rollercoaster two weeks. PTI journalist Manik Gupta writes his account of his days in isolation in Jammu where ...

After violent face-off in Galwan Valley, satellite images reveal China diverting course of Galwan river

Days after a violent face-off between India and China in Galwan, a latest set of satellite images have surfaced showing China diverting the course of Galwan river. The satellite pictures showing signs of the landscape of the valley being al...

US sends back to India imported aluminum billets after spotting leafhopper insect

The US has sent back to India a container of imported aluminium billets after agriculture specialists spotted a green rice leafhopper in it, according to the Customs and Border Protection officials. The US Department of Agriculture confirme...

Two 'royals' in MP gain RS entry after defeat in LS polls

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his once arch rival and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, both belonging to two erstwhile royal families in Madhya Pradesh, have made their way to the Rajya Sabha after tasting defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020