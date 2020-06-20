Maha: Tribals from Palghar to work at COVID-19 hospitals

As many as 30 tribals fromMaharashtra's Palghar district will work in hospitals treatingCOVID-19 patients, an official said on Saturday

At least 30 tribal volunteers, including six women,who are part of an NGO, have undergone basic training innursing and will serve at different hospitals amid thepandemic, the official said

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the volunteerswill work at Golden Park Hospital at Vasai town in thedistrict and civic-run Indira Gandhi Hospital at Mira-Bhayandar city of the neighbouring Thane district.