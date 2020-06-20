Maha: Tribals from Palghar to work at COVID-19 hospitals

Maha: Tribals from Palghar to work at COVID-19 hospitalsPTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:25 IST
As many as 30 tribals fromMaharashtra's Palghar district will work in hospitals treatingCOVID-19 patients, an official said on Saturday
At least 30 tribal volunteers, including six women,who are part of an NGO, have undergone basic training innursing and will serve at different hospitals amid thepandemic, the official said
Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the volunteerswill work at Golden Park Hospital at Vasai town in thedistrict and civic-run Indira Gandhi Hospital at Mira-Bhayandar city of the neighbouring Thane district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- Indira Gandhi Hospital
- Golden Park Hospital
- Vasai
- MiraBhayandar
- Thane
ALSO READ
Palghar: VVMC chief promises streamlining of operations
40-year-old policeman dies of COVID-19 in Palghar
Man quizzed in Palghar lynching case commits suicide
Palghar lynching case: SC seeks Maha's reply on pleas seeking CBI & NIA probes
Palghar case: SC seeks Maha govt's reply on pleas for CBI, NIA probes into killings