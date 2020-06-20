Left Menu
COVID-19: Union minister Reddy inspects rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 20-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:24 IST
Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders during an inspection of antigen test centres in Ashok Nagar and Sundar Nagari. Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centres in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders during an inspection of antigen test centres in Ashok Nagar and Sundar Nagari.

The central government has purchased six lakh testing kits from South Korea for rapid testing, out of which 50,000 testing kits have been made available to Delhi and a target of 15,000 tests per day is being worked on, he said. "Apart from providing 7,32,439 N-95 masks, 4,41,390 PPE kits, 2,50, 000 hydroxychloroquine tablets for Delhi's corona warriors, 18 government and 25 private testing labs have also been approved. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry provided Rs 277 crore for coronavirus assistance to the Delhi government," Reddy said.

He said the pandemic needs to be fought together and there should be no politics in it. Reacting to the Kejriwal government's objection to mandatory five-day quarantine for asymptomatic and mild symptom patients, the Union minister said, "The Lt governor took the decision thinking that it was good for the people. He would have understood that people live in small rooms in Delhi and could face problems in home isolation." "I expect he must also have thought positively about those who can have proper isolation facilities at their home," Reddy said.

Delhi BJP chief Gupta said the Modi government has given all possible support to the Delhi government to deal with the pandemic.

