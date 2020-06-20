COVID-19: Delhi govt asks its hospitals to make emergency procurement of medical equipment

The Delhi government on Saturday authorised medical superintendents of state-run hospitals and the Directorate General of Health Services to carry out emergency procurement of medical equipment to effectively deal with the surge in coronavirus cases. "Medical director, director, medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals and director, DGHS, are authorised to carry out emergency procurement for management of COVID-19 in Delhi," an official order said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 3,137 cases, the highest so far, taking the tally of infected people in the city to 53,116. As many as 2,035 people have died of coronavirus in the national capital.

According to the Delhi government estimates, there could be 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July and hospitals will need at least 80,000 more beds for coronavirus patients.