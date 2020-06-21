Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday. At his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, Francis said the pandemic made many people reflect on their relationship with the environment.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:12 IST
Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday.

At his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, Francis said the pandemic made many people reflect on their relationship with the environment. The square reopened to the public a month ago and Italy's last travel restrictions were lifted on June 3. "The lockdown has reduced pollution and revealed once more the beauty of so many places free from traffic and noise. Now, with the resumption of activities, we should all be more responsible for looking after our common home," he said, using his term for the Earth.

Air and water pollution levels plummeted in many places. In Venice, the usually dark waters of the city's canals were so clean because of reduced boat traffic that fish could be seen for the first time in many years.

Dolphins swam closer to ports, racoons emerged in New York's Central Park and mountain goats roamed streets in Wales. In some cities, such as Milan, pollution reduction spurred officials to plan more pedestrian islands and cycling paths.

The Roman Catholic Church is currently marking the fifth anniversary of Francis' landmark encyclical "Laudato Si" (Praised Be) on the need to protect nature. In a 225-page manual released on Thursday, the Vatican said Catholics should disinvest from fossil fuel industries and closely monitor companies in sectors such as mining to check if they are damaging the environment.

Francis, speaking a day after the United Nations World Refugee Day, also said the coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need to ensure protection for refugees because they had become more vulnerable to exploitation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is a vibrant, timeless tradition which brings people closer: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

Extending wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday said that yoga is a vibrant and timeless tradition that brings people closer. In a statement, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and...

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...

Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Live gigs in Britain are back - but youll need a carThere wont be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across t...

Couple die in roof collapse

A couple died after the roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. Kallu 50, his wife Margshree 45 and three children were seriously injured in the incident in Kalan area, sub-divisional ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020