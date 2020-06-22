Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths reach over 120,000 as new hot spots emerge -Reuters tally

On Saturday, over 30,000 new cases were reported, the highest daily total since May 1, according to a Reuters tally. Among states with record increases was Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed a less-than-full indoor arena in Tulsa, where only a handful of attendees wore masks.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:42 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths reach over 120,000 as new hot spots emerge -Reuters tally

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached over 120,000 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, as new cases spike in several states.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than were killed fighting in World War One. About 800 Americans have died on average each day so far in June, down from a peak of 2,000 a day in April, according to the tally of state and county data on COVID-19 deaths. (Reuters interactive: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

Total U.S. coronavirus cases are over 2.2 million, the highest in the world, followed by Brazil with more than 1 million cases, and infections are rapidly rising in India. After weeks of declining, U.S. coronavirus cases nationally are rising again with 12 states reporting record increases in cases last week as all states moved forward with reopening their economies. On Saturday, over 30,000 new cases were reported, the highest daily total since May 1, according to a Reuters tally.

Among states with record increases was Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed a less-than-full indoor arena in Tulsa, where only a handful of attendees wore masks. In remarks that his campaign said later were a joke, he told cheering supporters he had asked U.S. officials to slow down testing for COVID-19, calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered.

A White House official said Trump was "obviously kidding. We are leading the world in testing and have conducted 25 million-plus in testing." Health experts say expanded diagnostic testing accounts for some, but not all, of the growth in cases. They also call it a key tool in fighting the spread of the disease.

Of the 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks seventh based on deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has 3.6 fatalities per 10,000 people. Belgium is first with 8.5 deaths per 10,000, followed by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Sweden, according to the Reuters analysis. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Nick Zieminski)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...

Soccer-Colombian FA accuses FIFA of bias for raising security fears

The FIFA evaluation report which highlighted that security could be an issue if Colombia hosted the 2023 womens World Cup were based on a preconceived bias rather than reality, the head of the Colombian Football Federation told Reuters on M...

Trump says he would only meet Venezuelan president Maduro to discuss exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss Maduros departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump sa...

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020