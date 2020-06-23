4 more COVID-19 cases cases in Chandigarh

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chandigarh, taking the total number for coronavirus cases in the city to 415 on Tuesday, the Health Department stated.

The cases reported in the capital are a 48-year-old female, resident of Mauli Jagran admitted in government multi-speciality hospital while the 29-year-old female of Sector 38 C, 27-year-old male of Sector 29 and 26-year-old female of Sector 38 W are admitted in PGI Chandigarh. (ANI)