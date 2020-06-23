Coronavirus cases in India climb to 4,40,215, nearly 11,000 recoveries in single day
With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data The number of recoveries also surged with 2,48,189 patients cured so far, while there were 1,78,014 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:05 IST
With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of recoveries also surged with 2,48,189 patients cured so far, while there were 1,78,014 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to around 56.38 percent amongst coronavirus infected patients, an official said. Of the 312 fresh fatalities reported till Tuesday morning, 113 were from Maharashtra, 58 from Delhi, 37 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from West Bengal, 9 from Haryana, seven each from Rajasthan and Telangana, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, three from Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Bihar and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.
ALSO READ
IL&FS sells 50 pc stake in GIFT City to Gujarat govt for Rs 33 cr
Resort politics: Gujarat Congress moving MLAs to Rajasthan
Blast at chemical factory in Gujarat:NGT directs company Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd to deposit Rs. 25 crore for June 3 incident.
IL&FS sells 50 pc stake in GIFT City to Gujarat govt, reduces consolidated debt by over Rs 1,200 cr
Gayatri Projects wins Rs 146 cr water supply project in Uttar Pradesh