Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food delivery man may be Beijing’s coronavirus new super spreader

Twenty-two asymptomatic cases are still under medical observation, it said. Just as the health officials of Beijing began to announce that the new coronavirus attack is getting under control, a delivery man from China's leading food delivery platform ele.me in the city was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:55 IST
Food delivery man may be Beijing’s coronavirus new super spreader
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

A delivery man of Beijing's popular food platform is feared to be the super spreader of COVID-19 after he tested positive amid a new wave of coronavirus clusters in the Chinese capital. China's health authority on Tuesday reported 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the capital Beijing where 249 virus-affected people are undergoing treatment.

According to the China's National Health Commission, 29 new cases, including seven asymptomatic cases, were reported in the country on Monday. As of Monday, 99 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, it said.

Beijing's mass testing of millions of its residents is on after a new cluster of cases emerged in late May. The Chinese capital reported 13 newly confirmed domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases, two suspected infections and one asymptomatic on Monday, the municipal health commission said on Tuesday.

From June 11 to 22, Beijing has reported 249 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals, it said. Twenty-two asymptomatic cases are still under medical observation, it said.

Just as the health officials of Beijing began to announce that the new coronavirus attack is getting under control, a delivery man from China's leading food delivery platform ele.me in the city was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. According to health authorities in Beijing, the 47-year-old delivery man had been offering services across a wide area in the capital between June 1 and June 17, involving the streets of Daxing, Fangshan, Dongcheng and Fengtai districts.

It is the first case in the food delivery industry to have been confirmed in the capital, sparking widespread public concerns as residents rely heavily on delivery services for necessities amid the epidemic, sate-run Global Times reported on Tuesday. The patient delivered 50 orders a day on average in the past few weeks, according to the health authorities.

The platform said that the company had conducted nucleic acid tests on its entire delivery staff. Delivery men who have had close contact with the infected persons have been barred from receiving orders and are now in quarantine at designated isolation centres, the platform said.

Xu Hejian, spokesman for the municipal government, told the media on Monday that Beijing had effectively kept the coronavirus outbreak from spreading and the new local cases were decreasing as the capital uses multiple measures to reduce infections. "Beijing has contained the spread of COVID-19 cases," Xu said, adding that the epidemic may be showing signs of abating.

However, strict measures will remain in place because ending the outbreak remains a complicated task, he said. In the next step, Beijing will continue to implement the strict control and prevention network created in key areas such as restaurants, hospitals and schools. The city also will strengthen food safety controls and increase its nucleic acid testing ability, he said.

So far, Beijing has designated four communities as high-risk and 39 as medium-risk for epidemic control. This represents targeted measures to contain the spread of the virus, including locking down communities in high-risk zones. Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, re-emphasised the importance of hand-washing and social distancing at Monday's news conference.

As of Saturday, about 2.3 million people in the capital had been tested for the novel coronavirus, the Beijing Health Commission said. By Monday, the overall confirmed cases in China had reached 83,418, including 359 patients who were still being treated, with 13 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,425 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the NHC said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket ball is a natural vector of disease: British PM Johnson

Describing the ball as a natural vector of disease, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out an imminent return of recreational cricket but the upcoming England-West Indies bilateral series is not under threat. Responding t...

Struggling Lisbon business owners unhappy with new coronavirus curfew

Dozens of Lisbon business owners despaired on Tuesday as new restrictions forcing them to shut earlier each day were put in place across the city to tackle a fresh wave of coronavirus cases on the outskirts.Struggling to make ends meet and ...

Turkmenistan dismisses U.S. embassy COVID-19 alert as 'fake news'

Turkmenistan scolded the United States embassy on Tuesday over a health alert which cast doubt on official reports of zero COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ashgabat government has repeatedly said the desert nation of 6 million is free of ...

Man jumps off building in Mumbai, dies

A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbais Bandra Kurla Complex BKC by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.The deceased reportedly used to work in Bharat Diamond Bourse, which is the worlds largest diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020