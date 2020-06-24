Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa: Top scientist

With the arrival of winter and the country experiencing some of the coldest days and nights in over a decade, the COVID-19 virus is expected to grow even further. “We all know the worst is yet to come.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-06-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 06:06 IST
Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come in South Africa: Top scientist

The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come in South Africa, warned top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim in wake of the country’s coronavirus tally crossing the 1 lakh-mark and death toll nearing 2,000. The infections and deaths have doubled in the past fortnight after lockdown regulations introduced three months ago were further eased to allow more businesses to open to save the faltering economy address rising unemployment. But the internationally-acclaimed epidemiologist who heads the government’s COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee said the country was still “in a pretty good position” compared to other countries, largely due to the early implementation of a total lockdown -- three months ago -- that gave time to South Africa to prepare itself. “As the epidemic looks right now, we are more or less where we anticipated we would be at this time of the epidemic,” Karim told the website TimesLIVE. “From an epidemiological basis, we can expect that we will have a few hundred thousand cases by the end of July and that’s just based on the current doubling time that we would expect that sort of situation to occur," he said. With the arrival of winter and the country experiencing some of the coldest days and nights in over a decade, the COVID-19 virus is expected to grow even further.

“We all know the worst is yet to come. All we can do is continue our preparation and hope what we’ve done will be enough to mitigate what’s to come. This virus is here to stay for a little while - it’s not going anywhere,” Karim said. Commenting on the rapid rise in infections and deaths, Karim blamed the relaxing of restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the five-level lockdown strategy. “The more restrictions you have, the less the virus spreads; the more you release the restrictions, the more the virus spreads. People are going to work and you expect that they would be mingling and so you get the virus spreading. So, it’s going to happen and we always knew that and we planned for it, it’s not something we didn’t know,” he said. “By the time we got into level 4 restrictions, the epidemic was already starting to grow in the broader Cape Town area. We began to see quite substantial increases at the tail-end of level 4 restrictions and that has just continued to grow under level 3,” he added. Karim said the Western Cape Province had reached a “fully fledged” epidemic, even as he expressed surprise that the economic hub of Gauteng province with its much larger population had not been first. “I don’t fully understand why it didn’t grow as fast in Gauteng, especially given that there is an international airport, and there were a lot of international travellers. But it looks like some of the steps that were taken were quite effective in terms of reaching out, doing contact tracing, putting up quarantine sites,” he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...

US Congressman holds talks with Indian envoy, condoles deaths of 20 Indian troops in Ladakh face-off

US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday spoke to Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and expressed his condolences over the demise of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakhs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020