Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's izakayas, once a staple of after-work socialising, crippled by pandemic

Japan's after-work drinking scene has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing its often jam-packed "izakaya" dining bars to reinvent themselves to survive. For decades, izakayas - a mainstay of Japanese working culture and late-night drinking - have thrived by offering cheap drinks to thirsty office workers in cozy settings.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 06:06 IST
Japan's izakayas, once a staple of after-work socialising, crippled by pandemic

Japan's after-work drinking scene has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing its often jam-packed "izakaya" dining bars to reinvent themselves to survive.

For decades, izakayas - a mainstay of Japanese working culture and late-night drinking - have thrived by offering cheap drinks to thirsty office workers in cozy settings. Even though lockdown measures to contain the virus were lifted in late May, izakayas are facing an existential crisis as more people work from home and social-distancing rules force most eating and drinking outlets to halve their seating.

"I used to drink out about twice a week. Not anymore," said 26-year-old Erika Aoi. "It was nice to hang out with colleagues after work, so it's sad the culture is shrinking." Hitoshi Yaosaka's shops are among those hit hard. The 10 izakayas he runs in Tokyo have seen customer numbers return to only a third of their pre-pandemic levels, with fewer workers commuting to nearby offices.

"If drinking out isn't considered welcome, izakayas will go under. There's a pretty good chance Japan's izakaya culture will die down," says Yaosaka, who warns that small izakayas like his aren't profitable if the already-tiny establishments cut counter seats by half. The government hasn't given a timeframe for how long the restrictions will last. But officials warn they must stay in place until an effective vaccine is developed. That may prod more companies to allow employees to work from home and reduce opportunities for drinking outings with far-flung colleagues.

Restaurants make up 16% of coronavirus-related bankruptcies in Japan so far, according to data from think tank Tokyo Shoko Research. The gloom could put a dent in consumption for months if not years, and prolong Japan's already deepening recession.

"Consumption may rebound somewhat in June but will take a very long time to return to pre-pandemic levels," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute. The disappearance of social drinking has hit restaurant and izakaya chain operators like Colowide, which is shutting 7% of its 2,665 outlets. Rival Watami is also closing 13% of about 500 outlets.

Takeshi Niinami, a government adviser and head of Japanese beverage maker Suntory Holdings, warns that more than 20% of bars and restaurants could fail because of the pandemic. "Given the current coronavirus situation, what I'd like to see is for them to make it through the next two to three years until we can allow for more noisy, intimate get-togethers," Niinami said.

Surviving that long is no easy task for many izakayas in a shrinking market. Some are rethinking their business models. Watami will open new wagyu beef restaurants targeting families and launch a fried chicken delivery service.

Setouchi Lemon Shokudo, an izakaya near Tokyo's Nihonbashi business district, was packed with office workers before the pandemic. Now, social-distancing policies have forced the shop to cut seats to 30 from 50. Sales and visitor numbers in June are still 30% of what they were a year ago.

To make up for lost sales, the shop bought a food truck to sell lunches to a wider range of customers. It also started selling take-out meals and food online. Tadao Nakashima, CEO of Bears Corp, which owns Setouchi Lemon, does not expect business to recover this year.

"The pandemic has shaken the foundation of our business, which is to provide a venue for face-to-face communication," said Nakashima, who has been in the izakaya business for more than two decades. "We may need to come up with a model that doesn't focus too much on alcohol."

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia can confidently respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks - Morrison

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks. There will be outbreaks...we cant go stop-go-stop-g...

Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses and private vehicles will be allowed from June 25 to June 30. The Chief Minister said that the de...

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers sai...

46 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,507

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020