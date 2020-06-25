22 Teachers, six learners test positive for COVID-19: NW Education

The North West Education Department has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, bringing the total to 62 cases.

These cases comprise of 22 teachers, six learners, a Deputy Principal and non-teaching staff.

Provincial Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said the Education and Health Departments continue to work together to render clinical support to schools.

"We can confirm that there is a total of 62 COVID-19 related cases registered by the department. This means our confirmed cases have increased by 30.

"All our schools are attached to local clinics. Our principals have been trained to isolate individuals displaying malady to a sickbay and nurses are called to attend to the individuals. Again as a department we extend well wishes to all people infected and affected by the virus," said Matsemela.

To date, 14 schools have been shut down in the province and will reopen after they have been disinfected and decontaminated in accordance with the Department of Health's recommendations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)