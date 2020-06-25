Nepal's coronavirus tally crosses 11,000
Nepal on Thursday reported two new coronavirus deaths and 434 new cases, taking the COVID-19 toll to 26 and total infections to 11,162 in the country. A 50-year-old man from Lalitpur district died due to coronavirus complications, the Ministry of Health and Population said. The deceased was also suffering with a kidney ailment.
In the other case, a 55-year-old man from Syangja district died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, said the ministry. He was also a diabetic. Of the new cases, 386 are men and 48 are women, the Ministry of Health and Population said.
The number of patients to have recovered from the coronavirus rose to 2,650 after 312 people, including 19 women, were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. Currently, there are 8,486 active coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation. So far, polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted on around 2,00,000 people.
