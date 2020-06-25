Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Archer to join England training after negative COVID-19 test

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to join England's training squad ahead of their three-test series against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:27 IST
Cricket-Archer to join England training after negative COVID-19 test

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to join England's training squad ahead of their three-test series against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. Archer delayed linking up with his team mates as he underwent a precautionary test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after a member of his household felt unwell last weekend.

"Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at the Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group," the ECB said on Twitter. The ECB said on Wednesday that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using a banned chokehold to arrest a man on a city bo...

Western, Arab states pledge $1.5 billion for Sudan's troubled transition

Western and Arab countries pledged 1.5 billion at a conference hosted by Germany to help Sudan ease an economic crisis hampering its transition towards democracy after the fall of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir. The European Union pledged...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.The payments company filed for insolvency at a Munich court ...

DBE takes responsibility to manage public schooling seriously: Motshekga

The Department of Basic Education says while the decision to reopen schools was not taken lightly, as it tries to save what is left of the academic year, it is not going to gamble with human lives.During the virtual ministerial briefing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020