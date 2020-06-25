Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources

Under the deal, which could be announced on Thursday evening or Friday morning, the Dutch government would unblock close to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM and appoint a trustee to its board, they said. The airline group and a French finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:33 IST
EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources
Representative Image Image Credit:

France and the Netherlands are close to an agreement on a Dutch Air France-KLM bailout contribution, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Under the deal, which could be announced on Thursday evening or Friday morning, the Dutch government would unblock close to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in guaranteed and direct loans to KLM and appoint a trustee to its board, they said.

The airline group and a French finance ministry spokesman declined to comment. Dutch government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The governments, which each own about 14% of Air France-KLM, unveiled 7 billion euros in French aid in April and a planned 2-4 billion from the Netherlands as the coronavirus crisis brought air travel to a near-halt.

But the Dutch funds have been delayed by parliamentary scrutiny and tense negotiations in which France rebuffed The Hague's push for a state KLM board appointee that would weaken the group's hold on its Dutch subsidiary. Instead, the agreement to be announced would see the appointment of a non-voting trustee to ensure that bailout money from Dutch taxpayers goes to support the company's Dutch operations, the sources said.

The French and Dutch governments remain at loggerheads over management and strategy at Air France-KLM, created by the 2004 merger between the two national carriers. Frustrations exploded in March last year with the Dutch state's surprise acquisition of a stake in the group, designed to match France's holding and counter its clout.

The KLM aid package is also likely to come with environmental conditions and restrictions on executive pay demanded by Dutch lawmakers. ($1 = 0.8916 euros)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

CDC head warns pregnant women with COVID-19 face greater risks

Pregnant women have increased risk of severe COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention Robert Redfield told reporters on Thursday, warning that states with rising coronavirus cases ...

Coronavirus pandemic makes more people vulnerable to trafficking, says annual U.S. report

The coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual U.S. report added Afghanistan and Nicaragua to a list of worst offenders while Saudi Arabia was...

Repatriation of 748 Indians stranded in Pak to be completed by Saturday: MEA

Repatriation of 748 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due the COVID-19 lockdown, began on Thursday through the integrated checkpost ICP Attari and will continue for the next couple of days, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursda...

Victims and villains: anti-trafficking movement urged to tackle racial bias

Global protests about racism and police brutality should act as a wake-up call to the anti-human trafficking movement over the approach of law enforcement, treatment of Black victims, and a lack of racial diversity, academics and activists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020