Australia on track to further ease coronavirus curbs, PM Morrison says

Australia will stick with plans to further ease coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, despite a spike in infections in the second most populous state of Victoria.

"There will be outbreaks and what matters is that we continue to build our capability to deal with those outbreaks," Morrison told a media briefing in Canberra, the capital.

Australia deployed ambulances and mobile test centers in a testing blitz across the southeastern state after a renewed outbreak of the respiratory disease there. On Friday, the state reported its tenth straight day of new cases in double digits.