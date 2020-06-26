Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spaniards took out 18.4% fewer residential mortgages in April

Spaniards took out 18.4% fewer house mortgages in April, Spain's first full month under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns, compared with the same period last year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday. The average amount of capital loaned out per mortgage also fell 18.5% compared with March, when Spain entered confinement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:40 IST
Spaniards took out 18.4% fewer residential mortgages in April

Spaniards took out 18.4% fewer house mortgages in April, Spain's first full month under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns, compared with the same period last year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The average amount of capital loaned out per mortgage also fell 18.5% compared with March, when Spain entered confinement. The average mortgage value fell 9.5% by the same measure, suggesting lenders were risk-averse and borrowers less solvent or ambitious. (nL8N2D84J4) Lockdown measures prevented individuals from conducting property visits, relying on public notaries - who were only permitted to practise in emergency cases - while banks drastically cut back on consumer funding. (nL5N2CB81A)

The value of mortgages for urban properties and apartments in April dropped the most from March, slumping 10.2% and 2% respectively. Loan value for rural properties, however, actually increased 16.4% in April month-on-month as interest shifted to countryside homes, a trend borne out in search preferences on property portals.

Analysts predicted the near standstill in Spain's economy would directly affect banks' mortgage books, which account for 40% of their credit portfolios, or around 500 billion euros ($551 billion). State-owned Bankia, one of the country's most-exposed lenders to mortgages, said its new mortgage lending fell around 60% in April from March, though it expected a post-lockdown recovery.

To mitigate the impact of the epidemic, which led to hundreds of thousands of job losses, the government approved mortgage holidays in March.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The album, Spirit of Humanity, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Honble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sen...

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicants skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order Frid...

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh; Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border: Sonia Gandhi.

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border Sonia Gandhi....

Marco van Ginkel signs new one-year deal with Chelsea

Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel on Friday signed a new one-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea. The Dutch international signed from Vitesse in 2013 and made a promising start, playing four games in quick succession until a cruciate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020