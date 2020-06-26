Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serological survey to be carried out by NCDC to begin from June 27 in Delhi

In the meeting held by Union Home Secretary, it was clearly noted that decisions were being implemented in a smooth and timely manner and a COVID-19 response plan was finalised for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:46 IST
Serological survey to be carried out by NCDC to begin from June 27 in Delhi
The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah also approved the combined use of the Aarogya Setu & Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID-19 outbreaks in population clusters. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Home Secretary held a meeting on 25 June, to review the implementation of various decisions on COVID-19 in Delhi which were taken on June 21 in a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. Member Niti Aayog Dr V.K. Paul, Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava along with Delhi's Chief Secretary & Health Secretary attended the meeting.

In the meeting held by Union Home Secretary, it was clearly noted that decisions were being implemented in a smooth and timely manner and a COVID-19 response plan was finalised for Delhi. District-level teams for COVID-19 related tasks were also constituted.

It was also informed in the meeting that the re-drawing of containment zones including all clusters of COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi would be completed by June 26, as per the timeline fixed by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. Completion of the door to door health survey would also be done by June 30.

According to the directives of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, a discussion took place on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and the Delhi Government. The survey will begin from June 27 and training of the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday.

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah also approved the combined use of the Aarogya Setu & Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID-19 outbreaks in population clusters. Training on the combined use of the apps was imparted by NCDC trainers to the district teams of the Delhi Government yesterday.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Collapsing Lebanese pound hits new lows, food imports reduced

The Lebanese pound tumbled to new lows against the dollar on Friday on a parallel market where it has now lost around 80 of its value since October, and a food importer said the currency collapse was hitting imports.The currency crisis is p...

Holisol Takes a Step Further in Enabling Omnichannel E-commerce

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Holisol, conceptualised to meet the fulfilment needs of the customers, has evolved further by taking the next step in enabling omnichannel e-commerce. After developing one of the largest networks of mu...

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital: Sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital Sources....

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian to join Ashoka University as professor of economics

New Delhi, Jun 26 PTI&#160;Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will join Ashoka University as a professor in the department of economics beginning July, the university said in a statement on Friday. Subramanian is currently vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020