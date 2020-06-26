Left Menu
Grounded jets sit out coronavirus pandemic in Pyrenees

At the airport of Tarbes in France, row upon row of empty jets in liveries from Asia to Africa sit nose to tail on the tarmac, waiting out the coronavirus crisis in the foothills of the Pyrenees. Air travel has tumbled to a fraction of normal levels due to the pandemic, grounding about two thirds of the world's fleet and stretching Europe's largest aircraft storage company.

At the airport of Tarbes in France, row upon row of empty jets in liveries from Asia to Africa sit nose to tail on the tarmac, waiting out the coronavirus crisis in the foothills of the Pyrenees.

Air travel has tumbled to a fraction of normal levels due to the pandemic, grounding about two thirds of the world's fleet and stretching Europe's largest aircraft storage company. "Today there's no (travel) demand. That is why we have more than 200 aircraft on our sites," said Patrick Lecer, chief executive of TARMAC Aerosave, headquartered at Tarbes. The previous record for planes stored by the company was 150.

The crisis has turned the picturesque airport into a refuge for the industry's biggest jets, symbols of globalisation now looking out of their element amidst green farmland. The terminal serving pilgrims for nearby Lourdes remains almost empty. In the high-risk airline business, where brands come and go with little warning, Lecer is used to having to be flexible, finding space for aircraft on behalf of mainly leasing clients.

But the speed of the airline industry meltdown put the firm on an emergency footing as airlines sought space worldwide. "I got called on a Saturday night by one client who said the plane is in the air and arriving with you tomorrow morning," Lecer said.

Most new arrivals go in "active" parking, ready to fly at short notice. Hydraulics are drained, moving parts get a coat of grease and fuel tanks are left 10% full to prevent seals drying. After three months, aircraft must leave or go into longer-term storage, which includes protecting cabins and engines with bags of silica gel, like the sachets used to pack electronics.

"In an A380 you need 100kg of silica. Humidity is the enemy," Lecer said. With so few planes flying, storage demand looks set to peak, Lecer said. But as airlines slowly restore flights, the industry faces new risks as government support eases and bills fall due.

"There is a risk of defaults, and if there are defaults airplanes will be recovered by their owners," Lecer said. When that happens they get parked again until new operators emerge. TARMAC was set up to recycle jets by owners Airbus, Safran and SUEZ, but most revenue comes from parking jets between lease contracts, combined with maintenance.

TARMAC has boosted existing capacity at Tarbes by 25% through optimisation and is in talks with European airports to add more stand-by space, Lecer said. It recently added a fourth storage site at Vatry in eastern France on an ex-NATO fighter dispersal base. Now civil airliners wait out the pandemic there, with Airbus predicting it will take 3-5 years for air traffic to return to normal.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Maharashtra invests in logistics sector to promote multi-model connectivity: Minister

Maharashtra has invested over Rs 150 crore in the supply chain and logistics sectors in Pune and Thane regions to promote multi-modal connectivity, Transport Minister Anil Parab has said. Addressing a two-day CII Logistics and Supply Cha...

Collapsing Lebanese pound hits new lows, food imports reduced

The Lebanese pound tumbled to new lows against the dollar on Friday on a parallel market where it has now lost around 80 of its value since October, and a food importer said the currency collapse was hitting imports.The currency crisis is p...

Holisol Takes a Step Further in Enabling Omnichannel E-commerce

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Holisol, conceptualised to meet the fulfilment needs of the customers, has evolved further by taking the next step in enabling omnichannel e-commerce. After developing one of the largest networks of mu...

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital: Sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital Sources....
