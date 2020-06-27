Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool urge fans to celebrate title safely amid COVID-19 fears

Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight title ended on Thursday after second-placed Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea. Thousands of fans turned up at Anfield stadium on Thursday to celebrate, and Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order on Friday after crowds gathered for a second night at the city centre near the Mersey Ferry terminal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 16:02 IST
Soccer-Liverpool urge fans to celebrate title safely amid COVID-19 fears
Liverpoll logo Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool has condemned the behavior of fans who gathered in Liverpool city center for a second night on Friday to celebrate their team's Premier League title win and urged them to stay at home due to fears of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Local media reported that fans launched fireworks at the Royal Liver Building, with a fire breaking out on the balcony of the landmark owned by Farhad Moshiri, the majority shareholder of the side's local rivals Everton. Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight title ended on Thursday after second-placed Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea.

Thousands of fans turned up at Anfield stadium on Thursday to celebrate, and Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order on Friday after crowds gathered for a second night at the city center near the Mersey Ferry terminal. "Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is wholly unacceptable," Liverpool, Merseyside police and the Liverpool City Council said in a joint statement.

"The potential danger of the second peak of COVID-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don't undo everything that has been achieved as a region during the lockdown. "When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate."

The police said on Twitter that the dispersal order would remain in force until Sunday. Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson urged fans to return home after pictures of the crowd near the Mersey Ferry terminal emerged on social media.

"I appreciate LFC fans want to celebrate but please, for your own safety, and that of others, go home and celebrate at home," Anderson said on Twitter. "People are asking why we are not moving the fans on or taking action to prevent them from gathering. Councils simply do not have the power to do this. If you know someone who is there, please message them and ask them to come home."

Britain has one of the world's highest death tolls from the novel coronavirus. The country has reported more than 309,000 infections and over 43,400 deaths.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ASEAN takes position vs China's vast historical sea claims

Southeast Asian leaders said a 1982 UN oceans treaty should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the South China Sea, in one of their strongest remarks opposing Chinas claim to virtually the entire disputed waters on histori...

8 states contributed 85pc COVID-19 caseload, 87pc deaths: Health Ministry

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said ...

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...

Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide emp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020