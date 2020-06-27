KDMC forms committee to tackle rising COVID-19 cases

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali belt in Thane district of Maharashtra, the local civic body on Saturday decided to form a prohibited area corona committee in a bid to step up coordinated efforts. The KDMC area has recorded the highest 436 new COVID- 19 cases in the day, an official said.

The number of the total cases now stands at 5,309 and fatalities at 101. In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients, an area with a high prevalence of cases will be declared as a prohibited area, an official release said.

A prohibited area corona committee has been formed to seek the cooperation of various organisations and citizens, it stated. "The committee will be headed by members of the municipal corporation and municipal members/ members of restricted areas; officers of the concerned police stations, medical officers of the concerned civic health centres; office bearers of political parties and volunteers," it stated.

The committee will consist of representatives of grocers, representatives of medical shop-keepers and vegetable sellers as member secretaries. The committee will compile a list of medical professionals for treatment of fever patients in their OPDs and isolation, besides performing various other tasks like finding and sending high-risk and low-risk contacts of the infected patients to isolation wards of hospitals, it stated.