Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga today is an integral part of global lifestyle: Modi

Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 10:56 IST
Yoga today is an integral part of global lifestyle: Modi
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda. Modi made the comments while addressing a virtual meeting of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) on Saturday.

"India has always contributed to global health and wellness. It continues to do so. Yoga today globally has become an integral part of one's lifestyle. Similarly, the world is fast adopting Ayurveda," Modi said. According to a number of modern scientific researches, Ayurveda and other alternative systems of treatment from India are "immunity boosters and natural healers," he said.

Referring to a recent report, the prime minister said that there has been a sudden increase in the import of turmeric in the US and Europe. Health, by most countries in the world, is seen as "freedom from illness," he said. But India believes in the concept of wellness. Nearly 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are under construction in villages across the country.

In addition to spreading yoga, Ayurveda and wellness, "Fit India" has become a mass movement in the country, he said. There has been substantial decline in some of the major diseases due to the Clean India mission and construction of toilets under this. Free gas connection to more than eight crore poor women have helped in addressing the issue of respiratory diseases among them.

Modi also urged the Indian-origin doctors to participate in India's growth story. India today is working on mission mode towards manufacturing of medicines and medical equipment, he said and invited them to join this effort. The government, he said, is working to take telemedicine to every village of the country. The Indian-origin doctors can play an important role in this, Modi said.

In his recent address during the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that yoga is a unifying force, true to its literal meaning. "People all around the world, transcending nationalities and cultures, have recognised the immense benefits of Yoga. They have made it a part of their everyday lives," Sandhu said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 92,130.59 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC also witnessed...

Amit Shah disagrees with Manish Sisodia, says Delhi will not have 5.5 Lakh cases by July end

By Smita Prakash Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that remarks made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July had created fear among people a...

Growth can be achieved by marketing women's cricket rather than changing rules: Pacer Shikha Pandey

India pacer Shikha Pandey has said that rather than changing the rules to aid the womens game, the product needs to be marketed well to ensure growth and fan following. Her remark comes in the wake of suggestions by several cricketers using...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020