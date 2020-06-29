Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said. Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until midnight as long as they follow safety guidelines such as ensuring two metre (6.6 ft) spaces between tables.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:23 IST
Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travelers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said.

Pubs, bars, and karaoke venues will be able to operate until midnight as long as they follow safety guidelines such as ensuring two meters (6.6 ft) spaces between tables. "Alcohol consumption could reduce discipline so there will be close monitoring before customers enter venues," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told a briefing on Monday.

Foreigners with work permits, residency, and families in Thailand will also be able to enter the country but will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Taweesin said foreigners seeking certain types of medical treatment such as some cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment could also be allowed into the country.

Business visitors from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, and Hong Kong could also be exempted from a two-week quarantine period under a fast track entry if they have certificates to show they were free from COVID-19 and were tested upon arrival. The country's aviation regulator has banned international flights since April.

"There is no proposal to change the flight suspension and travelers can return with repatriation flights and special flights," he said. The government's coronavirus task force will recommend the extension of the emergency decree until the end of July for the cabinet's approval on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,169 infections, while 3,053 patients have recovered. But the country has gone 35 days without community transmission and new cases have been among Thais returning from abroad and detected during the quarantine.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 provisional against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and easing crude prices even as the equity market was trading in the negative territory. Forex traders said weak domes...

Government welcomes court dismissing COVID-19 regulation challenges

Government has welcomed two high court judgments dismissing challenges related to the Disaster Management Act and its regulations.On 26 June, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application that sought to challenge the constitutionalit...

Maha: Sports complex to be converted into COVID care centre

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, the civic body has decided to convert the Divisional Sports Complex here into a COVID care centre, an official said on Monday. The Divisional Sports Complex, sprea...

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.87 76.37 74.81 76.53EURINR 83.59 86.42 83.53 86.59GB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020