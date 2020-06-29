Left Menu
Japan provides USD 4million grant for UNICEF Ethiopia's COVID-19 response

The assistance will be implemented through UNICEF to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Ethiopia by providing critical supplies for infection prevention, supplying life-saving water and sanitation services, promoting hygiene, enhancing health workers’ capacity, and raising public awareness of COVID-19. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:08 IST
“This contribution from Japan has come at a time when we are seeking resources to scale up our support to the Government in its efforts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Ethiopia on children and vulnerable families,” said UNICEF Representative Adele Khodr. Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMROWCA)

The Government of Japan has provided new grant aid to Ethiopia, which is worth over USD 4 million, through its partnership with UNICEF Ethiopia as part of its emergency assistance for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This contribution from Japan has come at a time when we are seeking resources to scale up our support to the Government in its efforts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Ethiopia on children and vulnerable families," said UNICEF Representative Adele Khodr. "We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for this support."

Japan's financial contribution will enable UNICEF to strengthen its support to the Government of Ethiopia to achieve these results:

Reach at least 750,000 people, including children and women, with water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies and services;

Reach at least two million people with information on prevention of COVID-19;

Train 8,000 health workers and community health workers in inter-personal communication for COVID-19;

Provide essential health care services - immunization, prenatal and postnatal care, HIV care and support for gender-based violence - to 1.5 million children and women;

Support 300 children without parental care with appropriate alternative childcare arrangements; and

Train 200 personnel across sectors responding to COVID-19 on mitigating and responding to gender-based violence.

(With Inputs from APO)

