Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra CM inaugurates 'Project PLATINA', world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial to treat COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday inaugurated 'Project PLATINA', world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:19 IST
Maharashtra CM inaugurates 'Project PLATINA', world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial to treat COVID-19
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launches Project PLATINA on Monday. Photo/Twitter/CMO. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday inaugurated 'Project PLATINA', world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients. "Project PLATINA'-World's Largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients was today launched by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," state Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Convalescent plasma therapy is now coming up as one of the most important methods in the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients in the absence of definite treatment or drugs for the same. "This is the world's largest trial cum treatment project, which is to benefit 500 lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra," said the CMO in a series of tweets.

The trial will be carried out in 17 medical colleges under Medical Education and Drugs Department and 4 medical colleges of BMC in Mumbai (21 centres), it added. All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies thereby fighting infection and helping critically ill patients recover, the CMO said.

Maharashtra has a total of 1,64,626 COVID-19 cases of which 7,429 patients have succumbed to the infection, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday. There are 70,622 active cases in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intelligence shows Russian bounties led to U.S. troop deaths -reports

Russian bounty offers to Taliban militants led to the deaths of several U.S. soldiers according to U.S. intelligence agencies, the Washington Post reported, and Congress on Monday demanded more information about the reports. It was unclear ...

ED to question ex-govt official accused of defrauding Rs 18 cr MGNREGA funds in J'khand

The Enforcement Directorate will begin questioning of a former Jharkhand junior engineer arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.&#160; The official, R...

Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

As many as 3,949 new COVID-19 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 86,224, according to the health department. Out of the total number, 47,749 have been dischar...

Talbros Automotive bags orders worth Rs 234 crore

Auto component maker Talbros Automotive on Monday said it has&#160;bagged orders worth of Rs 234 crore, which will span over a period of five years. The orders, which are for both global and domestic OEMs across segments, are expected to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020