Pregnant woman's death: Chief medical supdt of Noida district hospital shifted

The chief medical superintendent of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district hospital was transferred to Ghaziabad on Monday, days after lapses were found on her part that led to the death of a pregnant woman without medical care, an order stated

Doctor Vir Bahadur Dhaka will replace Vandana Sharma as the chief medical superintendent who has been sent to the MMG district hospital in Ghaziabad as a senior consultant, according to the order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. Eight-month pregnant Neelam (30) had died in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities, including three government ones, denied her treatment on June 5. The incident had brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as politicians latched on to it to slam the BJP-led state government. The National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the UP government over media reports of medical apathy to the pregnant woman. The district administration had ordered a probe into the case which had found lapses on part of all the hospitals concerned and recommend action against erring officials, including the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital

"... since the medical superintendent did not take proper action such incidents kept repeating and more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the case in question and negligence shown, action is recommended against a nurse and a ward staffer of the district hospital while chief medical superintendent Dr Vandana Sharma should be transferred and a more qualified officer should replace her,” the inquiry report had stated.