UNFPA and Kenya Red Cross donates reproductive health items to MOH, Kenya

United Nations Population Fund of Kenya (UNFPA) in collaboration with Kenya Red Cross has distributed reproductive health items such as PPEs to the Ministry of Health, Kenya to fight the impact of coronavirus.

CAS, Dr. Rashid Aman has received donations from (UNFPA) Kenya and Kenya Red Cross towards the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The items will be distributed to the Counties of Nairobi, Kitui, Mombasa, Kwale, Migori, Lamu, Kisumu, Busia, Kilifi, Narok, Homabay, Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, and Wajir, as well as Family Health Options Kenya, "said Ministry of Health.

United Nations Population Fund of Kenya has said that it will continue to support the Ministry of Health to assure the safety of frontline health workers as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and also enhance the access of citizens to quality (and safe) SRHR services.

The Ministry of Health has shared a tweet on its official Twitter account thanking Kenya Red Cross and said, "Kenya Red Cross has been a key player in facilitating the purchase, storage, & distribution of reproductive health items in various counties.

"UNFPA Kenya and Kenya Red Cross will continue to strengthen partnership to ensure that no one is left behind!...... providing PPEs to the MOH and Counties for continuity of SRHR services, "said UNFPA.