Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel

The company tried to resume some of its international operations last month as lockdown measures were slowly lifted but, with little demand, the company took a step back. TAP, which was partly privatised in 2015 and is jointly owned by Brazilian-U.S. airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, the state, and its employees, said in the statement it might have no option but to reduce its fleet for the remaining period of 2020.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:34 IST
Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TAP posted a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros ($443 million) mainly due to coronavirus lockdowns that halted most air travel, the Portuguese airline said on Monday. "March was already significantly impacted by the containment measures adopted by domestic and international authorities that resulted in a significant fall in demand and led TAP to decrease its operating capacity," TAP said in a statement.

TAP's number of passengers transported in the first three months of the year dropped 12.6% compared to the previous year to 2.96 million. It fell 54.7% year-on-year in March alone. In April, TAP asked for help from the Portuguese government as it was forced to suspend almost all of its 2,500 flights per week because of the collapse in demand for travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the European Commission approved Portugal's plan for a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) rescue loan for TAP. The company tried to resume some of its international operations last month as lockdown measures were slowly lifted but, with little demand, the company took a step back.

TAP, which was partly privatized in 2015 and is jointly owned by Brazilian-U.S. airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, the state, and its employees, said in the statement it might have no option but to reduce its fleet for the remaining period of 2020. Around 90% of its employees were temporarily laid off in April, a measure which has been extended until at least July 30. ($1 = 0.8921 euros)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Focus on handling row with China, COVID-19: Sena to Centre

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said people were fed up with the war of words between the BJP and Congress over the border standoff with China, and the government should focus on handling the row with the neighboring country and the coronavirus cr...

Older individuals are less likely to share their past memories, study reveals

As people grow older, they are less likely to share memories of their past experiences, according to a new study. However, even if people do share memories, they will not describe the events in much detail as the younger generation. The res...

Lam says national security law will not undermine HK autonomy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told the main U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday that Chinas national security legislation for Hong Kong would fill a gaping hole and would not undermine its autonomy. Hours earlier, Chinas parliament passed nati...

Kim Kardashian debuts red hair, while sister Khloe goes back to brunette

American Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe are both changing their hairstyles. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old star Kim, had told her fans in March that her hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020