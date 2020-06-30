Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

"It sounds like a prodigious amount of government intervention, sounds like a new deal...If that is so, then that is how it's meant to sound," Johnson said. Tuesday's headline spending announcement of 5 billion pounds ($6.13 billion) amounts to around 5 percent of gross public sector investment last year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:56 IST
PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britain's economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is looking to move past criticism of his government's handling of the pandemic with a plan to repair the economic damage and reshape the country.

"We cannot continue simply to be prisoners of the crisis," Johnson said. "We must work fast because we've already seen the vertiginous drop in GDP and we know that people are worried now about their jobs and their businesses." His message, delivered at a college in the central English town of Dudley, was overshadowed by the announcement of a new lockdown in Leicester, just 50 miles away, where COVID-19 infections are surging.

Nevertheless, with an exhortation to "build, build, build", Johnson announced plans to speed up government infrastructure spending and cut through the red tape around planning to make property development easier. "We will build the hospitals, build the schools, the colleges. But we will also build back greener and build a more beautiful Britain," he said.

Promising not to cut spending, he compared his plan to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1930s "New Deal" program, which included job-creating public works projects to help the United States recover from the Great Depression. "It sounds like a prodigious amount of government intervention sounds like a new deal...If that is so, then that is how it's meant to sound," Johnson said.

Tuesday's headline spending announcement of 5 billion pounds ($6.13 billion) amounts to around 5 percent of gross public sector investment last year. Most had already been announced and are only being spent sooner than planned. Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was among those questioning the size of the investment.

"Germany announced a stimulus package of 4% of its GDP. The equivalent for the UK would be £80bn. So, not only is £5bn eye-wateringly short of a 'New Deal', it falls short of other countries too," she said in a tweet. The 5 billion pounds of accelerated investment will be made up of projects including hospitals, schools, and roads. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce further details next week.

Britain's recent history shows that big infrastructure projects are difficult to deliver. A new underground train line in London is over budget and late, as is a north-south high-speed rail link. After decades of discussing airport expansion at London Heathrow, the project remains mired in legal challenges.

"The key now is to ensure that these projects get off the ground as a matter of urgency," manufacturing trade body Make the UK said. ($1 = 0.8153 pounds)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SHRC issues notice to top cop over 'beating up' of minor boy in TN

Taking note of a video purportedly showing a minor boy being beaten up by police here, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission SHRC has issued notice to the city Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The boy w...

1 more COVID-19 death in Himachal; total 9 dead

An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to nine, an official saidA resident of Jangleberri village in Hamirpur district, she also suffered from various other old-ag...

INSA, SERB to hold photo and film competition with theme Science through My Eyes

Indian National Science Academy INSA and Science and Engineering Research Board SERB is organising a photopainting and a one-minute-film competition. The competition aims to help people go beyond their discipline and see, understand, and ap...

PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020