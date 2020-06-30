Maharashtra reports 4,878 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 75,979

A total of 4,878 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of people infected with the virus to 1,74,761, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. According to the data, there are 75,979 active cases in the state.

"The current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1,74,761. Today, newly 4,878 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 1,951 patients have been cured today, totally 90,911 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total active patients are 75,979," Tope tweeted. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), six cases were reported from Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,268 in the locality.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)