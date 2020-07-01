Left Menu
Experts suggest treating asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic COVID patients in home isolation

Experts have suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had convened a meeting with medical experts regarding COVID-19 management in the state.

The guidelines and strategy to be implemented for treatment and covid management in the state were discussed in detail at the meeting, officials said. The government is soon likely to come out with guidelines in this regard.

"Most of the experts opined that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters after the meeting here, he said they advised on focusing on treating people with serious conditions and comorbid patients.

"Doctors suggested reducing the doubling period and strict enforcement of precautionary measures in closed places, close contact and crowded areas," he said, adding that they suggested using telemedicine systems to treat asymptomatic patients. Dr Sudarshan Ballal of Manipal Hospitals, Dr Sharan Patil of Sparsh Hospital , Dr Vivek Jawali of Fortis Hospital, Dr Giridhar Babu of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), among others, were present at the meeting.

A note issued by the Chief Minister's office said experts also advised that the staff strength at field level must be enhanced for contact tracing and services of other departments may be used. According to experts, effective usage of tele ICU and regular online training about treatment protocols are necessary.

They also sought an uninterrupted oxygen supply chain and new drugs supply chain for effective treatment of covid patients, it said. Experts opined there was a fearful atmosphere and social stigma attached to this pandemic and people must be taken into confidence.

Speaking to reporters, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the meeting was held in the backdrop of a spike in the number of cases and deaths in recent days, especially in Bengaluru. He said the way ahead regarding- quarantine, testing, treating asymptomatic patients, treatment protocol and related matters were discussed in detail at the meeting.

"We are looking at what is best for Karnataka to control COVID and to treat patients. People should trust and cooperate with the government.The Chief Minister will be chairing another meeting with senior Ministers and officials following which we will be issuing guidelines," he added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

