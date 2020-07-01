Left Menu
President Ramaphosa to host virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus

By calling the community radio toll free line on 0800 142 446 or using #PresidentialImbizo on social media, citizens across the country can submit their questions on the Coronavirus and its impact directly to President Ramaphosa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:33 IST
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Imbizo will take the form of virtual engagement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As the country's COVID-19 cases surpass the 150 000 marks, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus where you can engage him.

The Presidential Imbizo, which will take place at 18:00 on Wednesday 1 July 2020, is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with the government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Imbizo will take the form of virtual engagement.

The Presidential Imbizo will be broadcast live on more than 80 community radio stations, TV channels and social media and communities are invited to participate.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

