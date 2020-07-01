Left Menu
Reuters Health News Summary

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS U.S. coronavirus cases rise by 47,000, biggest one-day spike of pandemic New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:27 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermath

Doctors in white coats and blue scrubs sat around a conference room table in June, looking up at a colourful slide projected on the wall. "How is anyone supposed to memorize this?" a doctor sitting in the back asked as Yoshihiro Masui, the director of Yokohama City Seibu Hospital's critical care centre, checked the slides. Americans' concerns about coronavirus jump as cases surge, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Americans' anxieties over the spread of the novel coronavirus have risen to the highest level in more than a month, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, as the number of cases surged across the country, pushing the death toll to more than 127,000 people. The June 29-30 public opinion poll found that 81% of American adults said they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the pandemic, the most since a similar poll conducted May 11-12. Australia to lock down 300,000 in Melbourne suburbs after coronavirus spike

Authorities will lock down around 300,000 people in suburbs north of Melbourne for a month from late on Wednesday to contain the risk of infection after two weeks of double-digit rises in new coronavirus cases in Australia's second most populous state. Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 7,830 cases and 104 deaths, but the recent surge has stoked fears of a second wave of COVID-19, echoing concerns expressed in other countries. Slovakia's daily coronavirus cases jump back to 20

The number of new coronavirus infections in Slovakia jumped back up to 20 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since a week ago and the second highest since late April. The country was among the first to implement strict measures against the COVID-19 illness in March, which helped it to keep case numbers low. Most of those measures have now been eased. Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS U.S. coronavirus cases rise by 47,000, biggest one-day spike of pandemic

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases. California records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, Reuters tally shows

New COVID-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. The United States as a whole saw its biggest one-day spike in new infections on Tuesday with more than 47,000 cases. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic. Germany has for now enough remdesivir for COVID-19 therapy: govt

Germany has secured enough supplies for now of remdesivir, which is set to become the first COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe, and is banking on developer Gilead to meet future needs, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this week said it had secured all of Gilead's projected production for July and 90% of its production in August and September, in addition to an allocation for clinical trials. South Korea to start talks on COVID-19 drug remdesivir purchases in August

South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to purchase more supplies in August, its disease control agency said on Wednesday. It is the first country to disclose a timeline for talks with Gilead. The drugmaker said this week it has priced remdesivir at $390 per vial in developed countries and agreed to allocate nearly all of its supply of the drug to the United States over the next three months. From Parkinson's to peanut allergy, pandemic puts brakes on new drugs

Treatments for peanut allergy and Parkinson's disease are among U.S. drug launches that have been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic as drugmakers struggle with disruptions to business, a Reuters review of filings and interviews with executives show. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved more than 30 new medicines since January, but at least five drugmakers including Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi , Neurocrine Biosciences, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Aimmune have changed their launch plans.

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Signify Innovations launches portable UV-C disinfection system for homes

Signify Innovations India, earlier known as Philips Lighting India, has introduced UV-C radiation technology-based portable disinfection system for homes, which disinfects frequently touched objects and personal items. According to the comp...

France says Lebanon crisis "alarming", fears violence

Frances foreign minister expressed alarm on Wednesday over the crisis in Lebanon and said social discontent could lead to an escalation in violence. The situation is alarming, with an economic, financial, social and humanitarian crisis now ...

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as Fake News allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. He said news stories about the allegations were made up to damage me and the Republican Party. L...

Britain still believes a free trade deal with EU can be reached, says PM's spokesman

Britain still believes it could secure a free trade agreement with the European Union before the end of the transition period, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, repeating that London is ready for leaving withou...
