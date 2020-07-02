Left Menu
Development News Edition

As cases in Tokyo surge, Japan gives expert advisory panel a makeover

Tokyo confirmed 107 more infections on Thursday, many in young adults who had visited entertainment venues, officials said. Nonetheless, Japan has so far avoided the explosive coronavirus outbreak seen elsewhere by leaning on the advice of an ad hoc group of disease experts, such as Hokkaido University Professor Hiroshi Nishiura, who called for drastically curtailing social interaction and business.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:57 IST
As cases in Tokyo surge, Japan gives expert advisory panel a makeover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With new coronavirus cases in Tokyo surging to a two-month high, Japan faces the prospect of a second wave without the experts who tackled the first phase of the epidemic. Instead, a new panel comprising a Nobel-prize winning geneticist, an artificial intelligence expert, and a cardiologist will advise the government, as Japan seeks to revitalize its recession-hit economy.

The new advisory board, which will review steps taken so far, will be led by Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a physician who has served a variety of government posts and chaired a commission on the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The reshuffle has raised concerns among some health experts over Japan's risk management capability as pandemic could re-intensify.

"Of course it is good to expand the scope by inviting broader disciplines but it looks like that this is not a scientific panel but simply another government committee managed by bureaucrats," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Population Health at King's College, London. Tokyo confirmed 107 more infections on Thursday, many in young adults who had visited entertainment venues, officials said.

Nonetheless, Japan has so far avoided the explosive coronavirus outbreak seen elsewhere by leaning on the advice of an ad hoc group of disease experts, such as Hokkaido University Professor Hiroshi Nishiura, who called for drastically curtailing social interaction and business. But amid tumbling corporate sentiment, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura disbanded the group last week and pledged to reassemble it with members from various specialties including economists. The expert group, under the four new advisers, has not yet been identified.

Critics say the move was aimed at silencing experts demanding drastic measures to contain the virus.

"BALANCED APPROACH"

"Experts tended to recommend what politicians/bureaucrats want to hear, but this tendency will be far more obvious," said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University Hospital. Iwata came to international attention for criticizing quarantine standards on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked near Tokyo that became a focal point of international concern in the early months of the pandemic.

Asked for comment about the expert committee changes, a Health Ministry official pointed to a June 26 speech by Health Minister Katsunobu Kato who said the new group would incorporate experts in risk communication and other fields. "We will make it clear that they are responsible for providing necessary advice from a technical standpoint," Kato said at the time.

Kurokawa, leader of the new board, did not respond to a request for comment. The former group of experts was assembled in February as Japan faced its first major outbreak on the Diamond Princess. The group met at least 15 times, guiding policy on tracing clusters and calling for an 80% reduction in social contact.

Over time, media reported friction between the experts and government, and critics accused the group of caving into government pressure by omitting a reference to asymptomatic transmission in one of its reports. A member of the previous panel, Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, has said the government request was not the only consideration when deciding whether to inform the public about asymptomatic transmission.

"Obviously we had some kind of small conflicts, but that's the way of discussion," said Koji Wada, a professor at Tokyo's International University of Health and Welfare and an adjunct member of the disbanded panel. "I think it's a good idea for us to have a more established entity for the discussion about infection control of COVID."

Others agree that Japan now needs a more balanced approach, as the epidemic moves into a risk-management phase. "In the 'with corona' era, we do need political leadership to balance public health and the economy," Tomoya Saito, a director of the National Institute of Public Health.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Trump believes China's 'aggressive stance' against India confirms 'true nature' of CPC: White House

US President Donald Trump believes that Chinas aggressive stance against India and other countries in the region confirms the true nature of the ruling Communist Party of China, according to his spokesperson. The armies of India and China h...

India's GDP may contract by 6.4% in FY21: Care Ratings

Care Ratings on Thursday revised Indias GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to - 6.4 per cent as economic activity continues to be under restriction due to the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rating agency, ...

Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him advice: Flower

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has claimed that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice. Asked about the tricky characters that he has had to coach in his career, the 49-...

Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Three persons, including a couple, died allegedly of electrocution in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district while they were working near a tube well, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Veeramdevra village in Pokaran area of the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020