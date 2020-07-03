Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative

Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representativeReuters | Nantes | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:28 IST
Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at France's HOP! airline as parent Air France prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.
Air France managers are meeting with labor unions to discuss restructuring and layoffs plans.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Air France
- CGT
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
U.S. pullout from digital tax talks a "provocation" - France
France's Macron visits Britain for mark de Gaulle's 'Appel' and talk Brexit
France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'
France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'
France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not