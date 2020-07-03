Left Menu
Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative

Reuters | Nantes | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:31 IST
Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative
Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at France's HOP! airline as parent Air France prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.

Air France managers are meeting with labor unions to discuss restructuring and layoffs plans.

