FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Britain's government said it would lift its quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10. * Britain's opposition Labour Party leader said that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government's handling of the pandemic was inevitable.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:33 IST
President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore despite concerns about gathering a large crowd and criticism from Native Americans about the visit.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic, as infections rose in a majority of states.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* Chicago will quarantine for 14 days all arrivals from U.S. states where cases are surging, it's Public Health Commissioner said late on Thursday.

* Mexico posted a record daily tally of infections on Thursday, as 6,741 cases carried the overall figure to 238,511, according to the health ministry.

* Leaders of an isolated indigenous Yanomami community in Brazil have complained that a military mission to protect them from the virus brought the greater risk of infection through contact with outsiders.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus, as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high.

* Starting on Saturday, Beijing will no longer require some residents seeking to travel out of the Chinese capital to show proof that they have tested negative.

* The Philippines on Friday reported six additional coronavirus deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases.

* Australia reported a drop in new cases, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.

EUROPE

* Britain's government said it would lift its quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy from July 10.

* Britain's opposition Labour Party leader said that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government's handling of the pandemic was inevitable. * Serbia's authorities declared a state of emergency in Belgrade, reimposing some restrictions after a surge of infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ghana's deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah have resigned for violating self-isolation measures after testing positive, the president said.

* South Africa's president has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce restrictions as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

* Zydus has received approval from Indian regulators to begin human studies for its COVID-19 vaccine contender, the drugmaker said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Spain is preparing a 150 billion euro ($168.41 billion) investment plan to be financed by European Union funds that will help the country's economy recover from the coronavirus.

* Greece's economy performed better than others in the eurozone in the first quarter but the hit from restrictions in the second and third quarters will be "dramatic", the prime minister said.

