FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Spain is preparing a 150 billion euro ($168.41 billion) investment plan to be financed by European Union funds that will help the country's economy recover from the coronavirus. * Greece's economy performed better than others in the euro zone in the first quarter but the hit from restrictions in the second and third quarters will be "dramatic", the prime minister said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The plunge in euro zone business activity caused by lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus eased sharply last month as more businesses reopened and people ventured out, a survey showed on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

AMERICAS * Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina are the Latin American countries that earned the best grades for their response to the coronavirus, according to a poll conducted in the region, while Brazil was tagged as the worst performer.

* People who recovered from coronavirus infections in Argentina have volunteered to donate plasma as part of a national clinical trial to test its effectiveness as a treatment for patients who are still sick with COVID-19. * Mexico posted a record daily tally of infections on Thursday, as 6,741 cases carried the overall figure to 238,511, according to the health ministry.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus, even as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high.

* Starting on Saturday, Beijing will no longer require some residents seeking to travel out of the Chinese capital to show proof that they have tested negative. EUROPE

* Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. * Britain's opposition Labour Party leader said that an inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government's handling of the pandemic was inevitable.

* Serbia's authorities declared a state of emergency in Belgrade, reimposing some restrictions after a surge of infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ghana's deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating self-isolation measures after testing positive, the president said. * South Africa's president has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, down from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce restrictions as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

* Zydus has received approval from Indian regulators to begin human studies for its COVID-19 vaccine contender, the drugmaker said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares stalled near a four-month high on Friday and the industrial bellwether metal copper scuffed its longest weekly winning streak in nearly three years, as nagging coronavirus nerves tempered the recent recovery run. * Spain is preparing a 150 billion euro ($168.41 billion) investment plan to be financed by European Union funds that will help the country's economy recover from the coronavirus.

* Greece's economy performed better than others in the euro zone in the first quarter but the hit from restrictions in the second and third quarters will be "dramatic", the prime minister said.

