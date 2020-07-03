Left Menu
Lalji Tandon's condition serious but under control: Hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:19 IST
Lalji Tandon's condition serious but under control: Hospital

Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI)The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who is admitted to a private hospital here, continues to be serious but under control, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday

"The condition of Lalji Tandon is serious but under control. He is still on critical care ventilatory support through tracheotomy and is currently under strict supervision of critical care specialists," Medanta Hospital's Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said in the medical bulletin

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

