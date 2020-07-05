South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000
For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the country's total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa. South Africa also has surpassed 3,000 deaths in this outbreak. The African continent overall has nearly 450,000 confirmed cases.PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:05 IST
For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the country's total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.
South Africa also has surpassed 3,000 deaths in this outbreak. Cases continue to rise in Gauteng province, home of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, which now has close to one-third of the country's infections.
Officials have said beds in public hospitals are filling up, and nurses have expressed alarm. The African continent overall has nearly 450,000 confirmed cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Pretoria
- Gauteng
- Johannesburg
- African
ALSO READ
Cricket-South Africa postpones unique three-team fixture
Cricket South Africa indefinitely postpones Solidarity Cup
Former South African president De Klerk withdraws from U.S. rights talk
South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial to be vaccinated
Minibus drivers in South Africa strike over coronavirus funding